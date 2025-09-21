‘They’re F**king Jobless’: Gauhati University Student Rants Against Those Mourning Death Of Zubeen Garg In Assam, Complaint Filed - VIDEO

X

After a video of the Guru Ghasidas University (GGU) student, Shivangi Bhattacharjee, went viral on social media, a major controversy has erupted. In the video, she supposedly made fun of people who were lamenting the death of an extremely popular culture figure, Zubeen Garg. Her comments, which have been described by many as degrading and abusive, have produced rising outcries throughout Assam and even further.

A complaint has been lodged by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), Kamakhya Nagar Unit, against Shivangi Bhattacharjee at Jalukbari Police Station in Guwahati. The complaint letter reads, "She has recently made abusive and derogatory remarks by mocking the mourning of Assamese people over the demise of our beloved cultural icon Zubeen Garg. Such statements are highly insulting, hurt the sentiments of the people of Assam, and spread disrespect towards our culture and identity."

The complaint further requested the police to:

Register a case under appropriate sections of the Indian Penal Code for “hurting public sentiment and using abusive language.”

Take immediate and strict legal action to ensure justice for the insult caused to Assamese society.

No official holiday declared

Assam’s state government has announced three days of mourning in honor of the late singer Zubeen Garg. Despite this, Tezpur University authorities have decided neither to postpone upcoming elections nor cancel ongoing classes. If any student choose to not to attend classes will be their personal discretion.

Shivangi Bhattacharjee's viral video

In the viral video, she said, “Go on in Assam, bro. What the f*** is going on in Assam? I mean, I understand you keep, like, oh, uneducated. But anyways, people… attacking freedom fighters. And I’m not talking about Mahatma Gandhi—no, I’m talking about Subhash Chandra Bose-type freedom fighters. Why do these army people keep sacrificing their lives? Black day. He was irrelevant to me. Why am I so pissed? But it’s just… it’s too much.”

Who is Zubeen Garg?

Zubeen Garg is a versatile Indian singer, composer, and actor, widely celebrated for his contributions to Assamese and Bollywood music. He began his musical journey at a young age, showcasing his talent across multiple genres, including pop, classical, and folk. Over the years, Zubeen has lent his voice to numerous films, albums, and independent projects, earning national acclaim for hits like Ya Ali and Mur Apunar Desh. Beyond music, he is a cultural icon and social activist, using his influence to promote Assamese language, art, and humanitarian causes, making him one of India’s most beloved artists.