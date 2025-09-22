 Mumbai Railway Court Denies Bail To Police Officer & Her Associates Accused In Bandra Station Extortion Case
Megha KuchikUpdated: Monday, September 22, 2025, 11:05 AM IST
article-image
Mumbai Railway Court Denies Bail To Police Officer & Her Associates Accused In Bandra Station Extortion Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central Railway Court rejected the bail applications of Bandra Government Railway Police Assistant Police Inspector Vijaya Ingawale and her associates - Nilesh Kalsulkar, Pravin Shukla, and Ravishankar Singh - allegedly involved in an extortion racket.

The court dismissed their pleas on September 19. Ingawale, the alleged kingpin in the Bandra Railway Terminus extortion case, was arrested on September 4 and held in police remand until September 15. The Mumbai Central Railway Court subsequently rejected her bail application and remanded her to judicial custody.

