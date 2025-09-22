Mumbai Railway Court Denies Bail To Police Officer & Her Associates Accused In Bandra Station Extortion Case | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: The Mumbai Central Railway Court rejected the bail applications of Bandra Government Railway Police Assistant Police Inspector Vijaya Ingawale and her associates - Nilesh Kalsulkar, Pravin Shukla, and Ravishankar Singh - allegedly involved in an extortion racket.

The court dismissed their pleas on September 19. Ingawale, the alleged kingpin in the Bandra Railway Terminus extortion case, was arrested on September 4 and held in police remand until September 15. The Mumbai Central Railway Court subsequently rejected her bail application and remanded her to judicial custody.

Police investigations revealed that Ingawale orchestrated the racket in collusion with private individuals who impersonated police officers. They extorted money from passengers under the pretext of baggage checks at Bandra Railway Terminus. The other co-accused Zaheer Ahmad, Subhash Ogania, Baba, and Khansab are still absconding.