Central Railways to run additional special trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga and Pune to Danapur - Check details here

Central Railways has decided to run additional Special Trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga and Pune to Danapur.

Here are the details

1. Mumbai-Gorakhpur Special

01053 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.40 hrs o­n 13.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Gorakhpur at 02.00 hrs o­n third day

01054 special will leave Gorakhpur at 16.05 hrs o­n 15.4.2021 and 22.4.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar

Composition: o­ne 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 7 second seating.