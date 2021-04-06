Mumbai

Central Railways to run additional special trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga and Pune to Danapur - Check details here

By FPJ Web Desk

Central Railways has decided to run additional Special Trains from Mumbai to Gorakhpur, Patna, Darbhanga and Pune to Danapur.

Here are the details

1. Mumbai-Gorakhpur Special

01053 special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 16.40 hrs o­n 13.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Gorakhpur at 02.00 hrs o­n third day

01054 special will leave Gorakhpur at 16.05 hrs o­n 15.4.2021 and 22.4.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 23.45 hrs next day.

Halts: Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Varanasi, Mau, Belthara Road, Bhatni, Deoria Sadar

Composition: o­ne 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 7 second seating.

2. Pune-Danapur Special

01401 superfast special will leave Pune at 16.15 hrs o­n 9.4.2021, 11.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 18.4.2021 and arrive Danapur at 23.45 hrs next day

01402 special will leave Danapur at 04.00 hrs o­n 11.4.2021, 13.4.2021, 18.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Pune at 12.05 hrs next day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara.

Composition: o­ne 2AC, Four 3AC, 11 Sleeper, 6 second seating

3. Mumbai-Patna Special

01091 superfast special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 11.05 hrs o­n 12.4.2021, 15.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Patna at 14.30 hrs next day

01092 special will leave Patna at 16.20 hrs o­n 13.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.30 hrs next day.

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara

Composition: o­ne 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 7 second seating

4. Mumbai-Gorakhpur Special

01093 special will leave Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 23.30 hrs o­n 7.4.2021, 12.4.2021, 14.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Gorakhpur at 11.40 hrs o­n third day

01094 superfast special will leave Gorakhpur at 17.25 hrs o­n 9.4.2021, 14.4.2021, 16.4.2021 and 21.4.2021 and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 00.05 hrs o­n third day

Halts: Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Jhansi, Kanpur, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti

Composition: o­ne 2AC, Four 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 7 second seating

5. Mumbai-Darbhanga Superfast Special

01097 superfast special will leave Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 08.05 hrs o­n 12.4.2021 and 19.4.2021 and arrive Darbhanga at 16.10 hrs next day

01098 superfast special will leave Darbhanga at 19.20 hrs o­n 13.4.2021 and 20.4.2021 and arrive Lokmanya Tilak Terminus at 05.10 hrs o­n third day.

Halts: Kalyan, Igatpuri (for 01097 o­nly), Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Buxar, Ara, Patliputra, Hajipur, Muzaffarpur, Samastipur.

Composition: Two 3AC, 8 Sleeper, 8 second seating

Reservation: Bookings for fully reserved special train 01093 & 01401 will open o­n 7.4.2021 and for 01053, 01091 & 01097 will open o­n 8.4.2021 at all computerised reservation centres and o­n website www.irctc.co.in .

For detailed timings at the halts of these special trains visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Only passengers having confirmed tickets will be permitted to board these special trains.

Passengers are advised to adhere all norms, SOPs related to COVID19 during the boarding, travel and at destination.

