COVID-19: Maharashtra govt mulls curbs on timings of trains, buses to control crowds

The Maharashtra Government is exploring various options to avoid total lockdown but announce stringent curbs as the state has yet to reach its second peak during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. State recorded 49,447 new cases with 277 deaths and 401172 active patients on Saturday and it expects further hike in the days to come. Against this backdrop, the government is internally preparing for a total lockdown or imposition of strict restrictions. A senior officer said the government is likely to issue new guidelines on stringent restrictions by Sunday night so that its implementation will begin from Monday across the state. These guidelines are likely to be in place for 15 days.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is meeting cross sections to know their mind before announcing the government decision to break the virus chain. He will meet political parties to seek their cooperation with a plea not to indulge into politics when the situation is “alarming.’’ Thackeray on Friday warned of a full lockdown if people did not limit their movement. Thackeray said that people were not taking necessary precautions such as wearing masks or avoiding unnecessary travel. “The situation in the state is worrying. If it continues, our health infrastructure will be inadequate in the next 15-20 days,” he said.