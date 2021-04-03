Maharashtra reports 49,447 new COVID-19 cases; highest single-day spike since beginning of pandemic

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the outbreak of coronavirus.
The state on Saturday recorded 277 COVID-19 deaths. With this, fatality rate in the state is 1.88%. As per state health department's report, 37,821 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 24,95,315. Recovery rate in the state is 84.49%. As on today, there are 4,01,172 active cases in the state.
Out of 2,03,43,123 laboratory samples 29,53,523 have been tested positive (14.52%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 21,57,135 people are in home quarantine and 18,994 people are in institutional quarantine.
With 9,090 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 27 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,751. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,41,282 COVID-19 cases.
As many as 3,720 persons tested positive for coronavirus, while 47 died of the infection in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Saturday, an official said.
With this, the caseload in the district reached 2,37,496 and the toll rose to 5,265, the official said.
At least 3,660 patients were discharged from various treatment facilities during the day, taking the count of recoveries to 1,91,411, he said.
The district is now left with 40,820 active cases, the official said.
