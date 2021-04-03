Maharashtra reports 49,447 new COVID-19 cases; highest single-day spike since beginning of pandemic

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 49,447 new COVID-19 cases, highest since the outbreak of coronavirus.

The state on Saturday recorded 277 COVID-19 deaths. With this, fatality rate in the state is 1.88%. As per state health department's report, 37,821 patients were discharged today taking the total count of recovered patients to 24,95,315. Recovery rate in the state is 84.49%. As on today, there are 4,01,172 active cases in the state.

Out of 2,03,43,123 laboratory samples 29,53,523 have been tested positive (14.52%) for COVID-19 until today. Currently 21,57,135 people are in home quarantine and 18,994 people are in institutional quarantine.

With 9,090 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic. As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 27 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,751. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,41,282 COVID-19 cases.