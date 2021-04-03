COVID-19: Mumbai scales a new peak; 9,090 cases detected in a day, highest since pandemic outbreak

With 9,090 new COVID-19 cases, Mumbai recorded highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 27 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,751. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,41,282 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 62,187 active patients. On Friday, 5,322 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,66,365. The city's recovery rate is now at 83%.