Mumbai: Fearing another lockdown, migrant workers flock to LTT in bid to return home; see pics

Amid fears of another lockdown in Maharashtra, migrants workers have yet again decided to return to their hometowns.

It has been a year since we have all lived with the virus. Migrants and daily wage earners were the most affected and we saw scores of them return to their hometowns. However, to most of us it seemed that life was limping back to normalcy. People started going back to work. Lockdown restrictions were eased. We also saw a dip in COVID-19 cases.

As life seemed normal yet again, migrant workers returned to the state to earn a livelihood. But now, as the state has seen a massive surge and fearing another lockdown, migrant workers are leaving the state to return to their hometowns.