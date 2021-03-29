Lockdown hurts poor, migrant workers and small businesses: Anand Mahindra to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

Mahindra Group Chairman Anand Mahindra on Monday said a potential lockdown in Maharashtra will hurt poor, migrant workers and small businesses. The buisnessman's request comes after Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray hinted for an another lockdown in the state to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases.

With each passing day, the state of Maharashtra has been reporting massive surge in COVID-19 cases owing to which CM Uddhav Thackeray led government has issued several guidelines, stricter rules along with imposition of night curfew. While, if the cases don't see a decline then the CM has directed the administrators to impose another lockdown in the state.

The Mahindra Group Chairman, instead, urged the administration to focus on hospital/ health infrastructure and on avoiding mortality as a lockdown can negatively impact migrant workers and small businesses.

In a tweet he wrote, “The problem, @OfficeofUT ji, is that the people a lockdown hurts most are the poor, migrant workers & small businesses. The original lockdowns were essentially to buy time to build up hospital/ health infrastructure. Let’s focus on resurrecting that & on avoiding mortality,”