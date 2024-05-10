26-Year-Old Bangladeshi Woman Arrested In Mumbai For Illegally Entering India & Obtaining Aadhaar Card

Representative Image

Police have arrested a 26-year-old Bangladeshi woman for illegally staying in Mumbai and procuring an Aadhaar card by submitting bogus documents.

According to the DB Marg police, the woman, Julie Nazrul Islam Mandal alias Priyanka Zakaria Mulla, is a resident of Chandpur village in Khulna, Bangladesh.

Woman entered India illegally

"She came to India with the help of a Bangladeshi woman, who helped her cross the border. Mandal said that the woman left her in a boat in West Bengal. After staying in West Bengal for a few days, she travelled by train to Mumbai in search of work, and worked as a domestic help in Mahim," an official said.

The police have seized a phone, containing several Bangladeshi number and details of an Aadhaar card. The police said that Mandal entered India by illegal means of infiltration without any valid travel documents and without written permission from the authorities at the India-Bangladesh border.

Case registered

A case has been registered by the police under sections 465 (forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating) and 471 (using as genuine a forged document or electronic record) of the Indian Penal Code and relevant sections of the Foreigners Act and Passport (Entry into India)Rules.