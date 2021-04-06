Mumbai: Local trains continue to run packed despite rising COVID cases

In Mumbai, there are 74,522 active patients. On Monday, 3,357 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,74,985. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.

However, amidst rising COVID positive cases, there seem to be no fear of infection in local commuters. Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that people are refusing to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour due to which further restrictions might be imposed in near future.