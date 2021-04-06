Mumbai: Local trains continue to run packed despite rising COVID cases

Despite of the record surge in COVID positive cases, commuters are violating social distancing norms while travelling in the local trains without breaking a sweat. The rule says that no standing is allowed in trains, however, locals are running packed.
On April 5, around 9,857 cases were recorded in Mumbai. As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the financial capital reported 21 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,776. The city has reported a total of 4,62,302 COVID-19 cases.
In Mumbai, there are 74,522 active patients. On Monday, 3,357 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,74,985. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.
However, amidst rising COVID positive cases, there seem to be no fear of infection in local commuters. Mayor Kishori Pednekar said on Thursday that people are refusing to follow Covid-appropriate behaviour due to which further restrictions might be imposed in near future.
After a gap of around 320 days, the Railways had permitted members of the general public to travel in local trains in Mumbai from February 1. As cases continue to rise, the Centre has urged states to ramp up testing.
