COVID-19: Mumbai records 9,857 cases on April 5, active cases cross 70,000 mark

Mumbai saw a dip in cases as it recorded 9,857 cases on April 5.

As per reports by city's civic body Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Mumbai reported 21 COVID-19 fatalities taking the death toll to 11,776. With the addition of today's number, the city has reported 4,62,302 COVID-19 cases.

In Mumbai, as of now, there are 74,522 active patients. On Monday, 3,357 patients recovered and were discharged taking the total number of recovered patients to 3,74,985. The city's recovery rate is now at 81%.