IRCTC’s Rail Neer packaged drinking water to enhance passenger amenities for the rail commuters

The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC), a Public Sector Enterprise Under Ministry of Railways was incorporated on 27th September 1999 as an extended arm of the Indian Railways to upgrade, professionalize and manage the catering and hospitality services at stations, on trains and other locations and to promote domestic and international tourism through development of budget hotels, special tour packages, information and commercial publicity and global reservation systems.

Rail Neer, a signature product launched by Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), a branded packaged drinking water to enhance passenger amenities for the rail commuters.

Rail Neer is processed, purified and bottled at state-of-art plants. Completely automatic plant and no manual handling of product water at any stage. IRCTC stands for quality and has a key role in ensuring service and product of the highest quality for the rail passenger as well as visitor to any railway premises. High quality product can only be ensured when production is in-house under full control and supervision of IRCTC. This makes Rail Neer a top performer among many other reputed packaged drinking water brands in the country.

At present, IRCTC has 14 operational Rail Neer Plants located at Nangloi, Danapur, Palur, Ambernath, Amethi, Parassala, Bilaspur, Sanand, Hapur, Mandideep, Nagpur, Jagiroad, Sankrail and Maneri out of which, Rail Neer Plants at Amethi, Parassala, Sanand, Hapur, Mandideep, Nagpur, Jagiroad, Sankrail and Maneri are under PPP mode. Further six more plans are being set up under PPP mode with capital support from IRCTC. Cumulative production capacity of above Fourteen Rail Neer Plants is 14,08,000 liters per day which will likely be increased to 18,40,000 bottles per day in FY 2021-22 by setting up six more Rail Neer Plants located at Kota, Vijayawada, Bhusawala, Vishakapatnam, Bhubneswar and Una, there will be a total of 20 plants in near future.