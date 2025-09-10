 E-Visas Dominate Indian Travel In 2025, Covering 82% Of All Applications: Report
e-Paper Get App
HomeBusinessE-Visas Dominate Indian Travel In 2025, Covering 82% Of All Applications: Report

E-Visas Dominate Indian Travel In 2025, Covering 82% Of All Applications: Report

The report by Atlys, a visa processing platform, showcased the expanding list of countries offering Indians simplified digital entry options with detailed stay durations and validity terms.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, September 10, 2025, 03:55 PM IST
article-image
Electronic visa (e-visas) accounted for 82 per cent of all visa applications in India in 2025, up from 79 per cent in 2024 | File Image

New Delhi: Electronic visa (e-visas) accounted for 82 per cent of all visa applications in India in 2025, up from 79 per cent in 2024, according to a report on Wednesday.

The report by Atlys, a visa processing platform, showcased the expanding list of countries offering Indians simplified digital entry options with detailed stay durations and validity terms.

The UAE, Vietnam, Indonesia, Hong Kong, and Egypt emerged as the leading e-Visa destinations for Indians this year.

The adoption of e-visas has accelerated over the past decade as countries recognise the need to simplify entry and boost tourism flows from India.

FPJ Shorts
Bihar Graduate Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Impersonating Candidates In Govt Exam
Bihar Graduate Arrested In Uttar Pradesh For Impersonating Candidates In Govt Exam
Bengaluru Court Orders Jail Authorities To Provide Basic Comforts To Actor Darshan After He Pleads For Poison, Breaks Down Over Prison Condition
Bengaluru Court Orders Jail Authorities To Provide Basic Comforts To Actor Darshan After He Pleads For Poison, Breaks Down Over Prison Condition
Comedian Abijit Ganguly Says Mumbai Getting Tougher To Live In, Slams Authorities: 'Traffic Sense Is Gone, Roads Are Full Of Potholes...'
Comedian Abijit Ganguly Says Mumbai Getting Tougher To Live In, Slams Authorities: 'Traffic Sense Is Gone, Roads Are Full Of Potholes...'
France: 'Block Everything' Protests Shut Paris, Other Major Cities As Agitators Resort To Violence; Over 200 Arrested - Videos
France: 'Block Everything' Protests Shut Paris, Other Major Cities As Agitators Resort To Violence; Over 200 Arrested - Videos
Read Also
Allahabad HC Grants Bail To Samajwadi Party Leader Azam Khan In Dungarpur 'Forced Eviction' Case
article-image

This shift highlights how governments are aligning with traveller expectations for convenience while unlocking new opportunities for cross-border leisure travel, the report said.

"Indian travellers increasingly value speed and certainty, and e-Visas deliver both. The ability to apply online and receive approvals quickly has made last-minute and short-haul trips far more feasible,” said Mohak Nahta, Founder and CEO of Atlys.

“Countries that have adopted digital visa systems are already seeing the benefits in terms of higher visitor numbers from India,” he added.

The findings also revealed that in 2025, more than 50 countries spanning Asia, Africa, Europe, Oceania, and Latin America now provide e-Visas or electronic travel authorisations (eTAs) to Indian passport holders.

Read Also
Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor Gargi Rawat To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case For 'Liking' Rape...
article-image

Sri Lanka witnessed the most significant surge in demand, with applications growing nearly 7x in 2025 from 2024, while Georgia recorded a 2.6x increase, reflecting how travellers are expanding beyond traditional hubs and embracing newer digital corridors.

For e-visas, Asian destinations lead the charge, with Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Indonesia offering stay durations from 14 to 90 days.

Vietnam permits 30-day stays through e-visas valid for 90 days. Africa has dramatically expanded digital access: Egypt, Kenya, Tanzania, Uganda, and Morocco now enable stays between 30 and 90 days.

European nations, including Albania, Moldova, and Russia, have embraced online applications for Indian travellers.

Read Also
UP: Man Finds Dead Lizard In Sabji While Eating Kachori Bought From Street Vendor In Aligarh - VIDEO
article-image

Meanwhile, Caribbean and Latin American countries such as Cuba, Suriname, Colombia, and the Bahamas have implemented comprehensive digital entry systems. Australia and New Zealand continue enhancing Oceania access through streamlined e-Visas and eTAs.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

E-Visas Dominate Indian Travel In 2025, Covering 82% Of All Applications: Report

E-Visas Dominate Indian Travel In 2025, Covering 82% Of All Applications: Report

Apple To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Series In India, Boosting Exports And Job Creation

Apple To Manufacture Entire iPhone 17 Series In India, Boosting Exports And Job Creation

Apple Boosts iPhone 17 Production In India Across Five Factories, Eyes Record Sales This Festive...

Apple Boosts iPhone 17 Production In India Across Five Factories, Eyes Record Sales This Festive...

Decorative Wall Panel Industry Player Euro Pratik Sales Fixes ₹235 To ₹247 Per Share Price Band...

Decorative Wall Panel Industry Player Euro Pratik Sales Fixes ₹235 To ₹247 Per Share Price Band...

No Salary For India's New Vice President, But Will Earn More Than Modiji

No Salary For India's New Vice President, But Will Earn More Than Modiji