Sensex Jumps 323 Points, Nifty Up 104 On US-India Trade Deal Hopes

Markets Close Higher on Trade Deal Optimism. |

Mumbai: The Indian stock market ended in the green on Wednesday, driven by fresh hopes around the India-US trade agreement and positive signals from GST rationalisation.

The Sensex jumped 323 points to close at 81,425.15, while the Nifty rose 104.50 points to end the day at 24,973.10.

Strong Opening and Sector-Wide Gains

The Sensex had a strong opening at 81,504.36, up from the previous close of 81,101.32. It even touched an intra-day high of 81,643.88, supported by gains in IT and FMCG stocks.

Market experts said the rally was supported by renewed optimism in ongoing trade talks between India and the US. Hopes for better earnings in H2 FY26, GST benefits, and monetary easing also boosted investor confidence.

IT, FMCG, and Financial Stocks Lead the Way

Among sectoral indices:

- Nifty IT soared 927 points (2.63 percent), leading the rally

- Nifty FMCG rose 359 points (0.64 percent)

- Nifty Bank added 319 points (0.59 percent)

- Nifty Fin Services gained 161.80 points (0.62 percent)

However, Nifty Auto fell 348.55 points (1.28 percent) due to profit booking after recent gains.

Top gainers from the Sensex included:

- BEL

- HCL Tech

- Bajaj Finance

- Axis Bank

- TCS

- Infosys

- Tech Mahindra

- ITC

- Adani Ports

- SBIN, and L&T

Losers included Mahindra & Mahindra, Maruti Suzuki, Tata Motors, Ultratech Cement, and PowerGrid.

Midcap and Smallcap Stocks Also Rally

The broader market also showed strength:

- Nifty Midcap 100 jumped 535 points (0.93 percent)

- Nifty Smallcap 100 climbed 130 points (0.73 percent)

- Nifty 100 added 319 points (0.59 percent)

The momentum indicates strong investor confidence, especially with eyes on next week’s possible US Fed rate cut and positive signals from global tech spending.

Investors now await further updates on the India-US trade deal for more cues.