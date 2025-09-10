US President Trump’s Positive Remarks Spark Optimism, India-US Trade Deal Hopes Lift Market Sentiment

Trump’s Big Statement On India Trade, Markets May See Sharp Moves Soon. |

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said on social media that India and the US are actively working to reduce trade barriers.

He added that the process is going well and that a positive outcome could come soon. Trump also said he is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'very good friend. '

I am pleased to announce that India, and the United States of America, are continuing negotiations to address the Trade Barriers between our two Nations. I look forward to speaking with my very good friend, Prime Minister Modi, in the upcoming weeks. I feel certain that there… — Trump Truth Social Posts On X (@TrumpTruthOnX) September 9, 2025

He believes the talks will strengthen the relationship between the two great nations.

India-US Trade Talks Back on Track

There is also positive news from India. According to sources via CNBC-TV18, the two countries may exchange trade delegations soon.

A face-to-face meeting between top Indian and US officials may happen by the end of September.

Both sides want to put the talks on a fast track, especially after recent tariff tensions.

Initial meetings could help solve several trade issues early on, which may open new levels of cooperation and business opportunities.

PM Modi: 'Close Friends and Natural Partners '

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a strong statement.

He said that India and the US are 'close friends and natural partners ' and expressed hope that the ongoing trade talks will unlock many possibilities for both sides.

India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 10, 2025

He confirmed that both countries’ teams are working hard to conclude discussions soon and that he looks forward to talking with President Trump to ensure a bright and prosperous future for their citizens.

Which Sectors and Stocks Could Benefit?

IT Sector: The US is the biggest market for Indian IT. Companies like Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro could see a positive boost.

Pharma Sector: Reduced pressure on drug exports may benefit stocks like Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, and Lupin.

Textiles & Garments: The US imports heavily from India. Companies such as Arvind, Vardhman Textiles, KPR Mill, and Welspun India may see improved investor sentiment.

Engineering & Auto Exporters: Firms like BHEL, Bharat Forge, Tata Motors, and Motherson Sumi could benefit if tariff pressure eases.

Investor Sentiment Improving: Improved global mood and easing trade tensions could lift Indian markets, especially in export-focused sectors.

Investors may start looking at these stocks more positively in the short term.