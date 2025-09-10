US President Trump’s Positive Remarks Spark Optimism, India-US Trade Deal Hopes Lift Market Sentiment

New Delhi: US President Donald Trump said on social media that India and the US are actively working to reduce trade barriers.
He added that the process is going well and that a positive outcome could come soon. Trump also said he is looking forward to speaking with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, calling him a 'very good friend. '
He believes the talks will strengthen the relationship between the two great nations.
India-US Trade Talks Back on Track
There is also positive news from India. According to sources via CNBC-TV18, the two countries may exchange trade delegations soon.
A face-to-face meeting between top Indian and US officials may happen by the end of September.
Both sides want to put the talks on a fast track, especially after recent tariff tensions.
Initial meetings could help solve several trade issues early on, which may open new levels of cooperation and business opportunities.
PM Modi: 'Close Friends and Natural Partners '
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also shared a strong statement.
He said that India and the US are 'close friends and natural partners ' and expressed hope that the ongoing trade talks will unlock many possibilities for both sides.
He confirmed that both countries’ teams are working hard to conclude discussions soon and that he looks forward to talking with President Trump to ensure a bright and prosperous future for their citizens.
Which Sectors and Stocks Could Benefit?
IT Sector: The US is the biggest market for Indian IT. Companies like Infosys, TCS, HCL Tech, and Wipro could see a positive boost.
Pharma Sector: Reduced pressure on drug exports may benefit stocks like Sun Pharma, Dr. Reddy’s, Cipla, and Lupin.
Textiles & Garments: The US imports heavily from India. Companies such as Arvind, Vardhman Textiles, KPR Mill, and Welspun India may see improved investor sentiment.
Engineering & Auto Exporters: Firms like BHEL, Bharat Forge, Tata Motors, and Motherson Sumi could benefit if tariff pressure eases.
Investor Sentiment Improving: Improved global mood and easing trade tensions could lift Indian markets, especially in export-focused sectors.
Investors may start looking at these stocks more positively in the short term.