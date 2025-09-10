Finding A Way Around Trump’s Tariffs, EU Opens Market For Indian Seafood

India Finds Relief After US Tariffs. | Donald Trump File Photo |

Mumbai: After the United States imposed a heavy 50 percent tariff, India began looking for alternative routes—and those efforts are now beginning to show results. The European Union (EU) has approved 102 Indian fish farming units for exports. This move will boost India’s seafood exports and strengthen the country's access to European markets. It is expected to help increase India’s exports of marine products to the EU.

EU Approval to Boost Exports

The EU has listed 102 new Indian fish farming units that meet its quality standards for exports to its member countries. With this, the total number of Indian units listed in the EU has now reached 604. According to the Commerce Department, this step will expand market access for Indian marine products, especially aquaculture shrimp and cephalopods (like squid, cuttlefish, and octopus).

India’s Growing Reputation in European Market

A senior government official said that this step will help promote seafood exports to the EU, which is one of the most profitable and quality-sensitive markets globally. Exporters from various coastal states and union territories will now have more opportunities to tap into EU demand, diversify their product offerings, and strengthen trade relationships.

Relief from US Tariff Impact

It is important to note that the US had recently imposed a steep 50 percent tariff on Indian goods, which had negatively impacted India's seafood exports. The EU’s latest approval may bring some relief to Indian exporters from the pressure of US tariffs. In the financial year 2023–24, India had exported seafood worth USD 1.1 billion to the European Union. This approval is expected to increase that number further.