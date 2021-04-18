Bruck Pharma, Mumbai police and Devendra Fadnavis - Story so far

Amidst the ongoing war of words between Maha Vikas Aaghadi allies and Centre over Remdesivir and medical oxygen supplies to Maharashtra, BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis on Saturday accused Maharastra Police of harassing a Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

"Four days ago, we had requested Bruck Pharma to supply a stock of Remdesivir vials to Maharashtra. They said they couldn't until permissions were given. I spoke with Union Minister Mansukh Mandviya and got Food and Drug Administration (FDA)'s permission. Tonight around nine pm, the police arrested him," Fadnavis told reporters.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister added that the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Manjunath Singe told they had inputs that some exporters had 60,000 vials and they only wanted to verify the same.

"We showed the police the permission letter. He (DCP) said it wasn't communicated to them earlier," the BJP leader added.

He added that whatever happened was wrong. He also visited Singe's office to discuss police action to summon distributor of Remdesivir for Inquiry.