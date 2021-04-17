COVID-19: Centre blocking Remdesivir supply to Maharashtra, alleges NCP minister Nawab Malik

The Remdisivir shortage amid rising Covid-19 cases turned into a full-blown political controversy between the Shiv Sena led Maha Vikas Aghadi government and the BJP led government at the Centre. The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which is a sharing power with Shiv Sena and Congress in Maharashtra, on Saturday alleged that the BJP led government at the Centre has warned the exporters of Remdesivir vial not to supply to Maharashtra and if they do so, their licenses will be cancelled.

NCP chief spokesman and Minister of Minority Affair Nawab Malik claimed, “It is sad and shocking that when the government of Maharashtra asked 16 exporting companies of Remdesivir, we were told that the Central government has asked them not to supply the medicine to Maharashtra. These companies were warned, if they did, their license will be cancelled.” Malik said if the Centre does not supply Remdesivir, the stock with companies in the state will be seized.

However, Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya has denied Malik’s charges of the Centre putting up roadblocks in the Remdesivir supply to Maharashtra. In a tweet, the minister said, “Tweets by @nawabmalikncp are shocking. It is full of half truths and lies and the threats issued are unacceptable. He is unaware of the ground situation. GoI has been in active contact with officers of GoM and is assisting with supply of Remdesivir in every manner.’’

Earlier, Malik said there are 16 export-oriented units in India that have 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir, since exports are now banned by the Centre, these units are seeking permission to sell this medicine in the country but the Centre is denying the same.

“The government says it should be sold only through 7 companies that are producing it. These 7 companies are refusing to take responsibility. This is a decision-making crisis. While there is a requirement of this medicine and. availability too, a quick decision is the need of the hour. This problem must be solved and the vials must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately,'' said Malik.

However, Mandaviya in another tweet said, “As per the Government’s record, there is only one unit of EoU and one in SEZ. We have reached out to all the Manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck.''