'We are assisting Maharashtra': Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya counters Nawab Malik's charges about Remdesivir supply

Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Ports, Shipping and Waterways Mansukh Mandaviya has retorted NCP Minister Nawab Malik’s charges of the Centre putting up roadblocks in the Remdesivir supply to Maharashtra.

In a tweet, the minister said, "Tweets by @nawabmalikncp are shocking. It is full of half truths and lies and the threats issued are unacceptable. He is unaware of the ground situation. GoI has been in active contact with officers of GoM and is assisting with supply of Remdesivir in every manner (sic).’’

‘’I request you to share the list of these 16 companies, availability of stock and WHO-GMP with them. Our Govt is committed to do everything to help our people,'' said Mandaviya.

In another tweet, the minister said, ‘’As per the Government’s record, there is only one unit of EoU and one in SEZ. We have reached out to all the Manufacturers of Remdesivir. No such consignment is stuck.''

‘’We are doubling the production in the country and have given express permission to more 20 Plants since 12-4-2021 to manufacturers. Ensuring an adequate supply of Remdesivir to the people of Maharashtra remains our priority,’’ noted Mandaviya.