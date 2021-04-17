'Couldn't speak to PM, as he was in Bengal': Maharashtra CMO after calling PM Modi over Remdesivir and oxygen shortage

In the wake of a shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir in Maharashtra, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray had called PM Narendra Modi for the same. However, CMO stated that Thackeray could not speak with PM Modi as he was on a campaign tour of West Bengal.

As per a statement by Maharashtra CMO, the PM office has informed them that PM Modi will get in touch with them regarding the same.

CM Uddhav Thackeray has not received a call from PM Modi yet.

In his recent letter to PM Modi, Thackeray had said the medical oxygen requirement in the state is projected to reach 2,000 metric tonnes per day by April-end from the present consumption of 1,200 MT per day.

Citing logistical hurdles in the transportation of liquid medical oxygen from neighbouring states, Thackeray had sought permission under the National Disaster Management Act to airlift oxygen from steel plants in eastern and southern parts of the country.

At present, Maharashtra has registered a huge spike in COVID-19 cases and the state is also struggling with the shortage of medical oxygen and Remdesivir.

Maharashtra government is currently meeting the oxygen demand by procuring it from the producers within and outside the state.

Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Minister Dr Rajendra Shigane, on Friday, said the shortage of Remdesivir injections will continue for the next two to three days in Maharashtra. Thereafter, the supply will be smooth.

“The government expects an increase in the supply of Remdesivir. FDA has today issued orders whereby exporters can now sell the injection in Maharashtra. This is possible as the central government has banned its export amidst the rise in demand. The government expects these exporters to sell the maximum of their stocks in the state,” he noted.

In the wake of a shortage of medical oxygen, Maharashtra and 11 states are expected to get partial relief in the availability of oxygen amid rising demand from the Covid-19 patients. The Centre has decided to import 50,000 metric tonnes of medical oxygen and conduct mapping of 12 high-burden states for oxygen sources. These states are Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.