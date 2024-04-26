'TMC, Congress Got Defeat In 1st Phase, Will Get Destroyed In 2nd Phase': Thunders PM Modi At WB Rally

As 88 seats across 12 states are polling in second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who started his election campaigning form West Bengal's Malda, launced broadside at Congress and Trinamool Congress party.

During the rally, going all out against opposition parties, PM Modi said, "I am sure that the parties like Congress and TMC, which got defeat in the first phase of elections, will get destroyed in the second phase of elections!"

Blaming the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government for increasing corruption in the state, the PM said, "Be it the field of social empowerment, scientific discovery, or philosophy, there was a time when Bengal used to lead in every sphere, used to lead the development of Bharat...But, unfortunately, the Left and the TMC have tarnished the glory of Bengal, shattered its honor, and halted its development!"

"Under TMC rule, only one thing exists – scams totaling thousands of crores! The culprit is TMC, but the entire Bengal is forced to pay for its deception!" he added.

Hitting out at both TMC and Congress, the PM said, "The biggest 'magnet' to keep TMC and Congress together is appeasement. For the sake of appeasement, these parties can stoop to any level and can reverse every decision taken in the national interest!"

TMC government is working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators: PM Modi

Restating his "Congress will take away your property" remark, the PM questioned the silence of TMC on this.

"There is a competition of appeasement going on between these two parties. The TMC government is working to settle Bangladeshi infiltrators in Bengal, and Congress is talking about distributing your assets among such vote banks," the PM thundered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was canvassing for BJP candidates Khagen Murmu and, who is competing against TMC's Prasun Banerjee and Congress candidate Mostaque Alam.

In 2019, Khagen Murmu had defeated TMC's Mausam Noor with a margin of over 83,000 votes.