Lok Sabha Elections 2024: PM Modi To Cast Vote In Ahmedabad, Joined by Union Home Minister Amit Shah On May 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to exercise his democratic right in the Indian general election of Lok Sabha 2024 on Tuesday, May 7th, in Ahmedabad. The Prime Minister will cast his vote at Nishan School in the Ranip area of Ahmedabad at 7:30 am, a tradition he upholds during both assembly and Lok Sabha elections. Accompanied by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Modi's presence at the polling station underscores the significance of voter participation in the electoral process.

Nishan School holds special significance for Prime Minister Modi as it is located near the residence of his elder brother, Somabhai Modi. This polling booth has been Modi's chosen venue for casting his vote over the years, reflecting his commitment to exercising his franchise in every election. As a registered voter in this booth, Modi will cast his vote for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat candidate. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has once again nominated Union Home Minister Amit Shah as its candidate for this seat.

Amit Shah Joins Prime Minister In Casting Vote In Symbolic Naranpura Area

Accompanying the Prime Minister, Union Home Minister Amit Shah will cast his vote at 9:15 am at the Sub Zonal office near Kameshwar Mahadev Mandir in the Naranpura area of Ahmedabad. Shah, a key BJP leader, has roots in the Naranpura area, making it a symbolic location for his electoral participation. Notably, Shah will be joined by his family, including his son Jay Shah, who holds a prominent position as the Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

BJP Leaders In Gujarat Demonstrate Civic Responsibility On Polling Day

Meanwhile, Gujarat BJP Chief CR Patil is scheduled to cast his vote at 8:30 am in North Gujarat School, near Uma Bhawan, in the Bhatar area of Surat for the Navsari Lok Sabha seat, where he is a candidate. Patil's active involvement on polling day underscores the party's efforts to mobilize voters and ensure a robust voter turnout.

Adding to the electoral fervor, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel will cast his vote at 8:30 am at booth number 99 in Shilaj Primary School in Ahmedabad for the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha seat. Patel's participation emphasizes the importance of civic engagement and sets an example for citizens to fulfill their electoral duties.