Rajasthan Government Bans Teachers From Using Mobile Phones In Schools

Jaipur: Government teachers in Rajasthan will not be allowed to use mobile phones in schools. Education minister of the state Madan Dilawar believes that mobile phone has become like a disease and affecting the studies in schools.

'Mobile phones will be completely banned in government schools. Teachers in schools keep watching share market and what not on mobile all day long and remain entangled in it. It becomes like a disease. This is impacting the studies in schools adversely, so only principals will be allowed to use the mobile phones,' said Dilawar to the media on Monday.

He said that we are trying to improve the system in schools by ensuring that rules are followed. Besides this the teachers will not be allowed to leave the school in the name of any Puja or Namaz. 'Teachers will not be allowed to leave school in the name of worshiping Bhairuji, Balaji and offering Namaz. If they want to go, they should take leave else they have to face disciplinary action.

Dilawar's statement is being taken as impractical considering the usage of the mobile phones and teachers unions have started opposing it. The spokesperson of Rajasthan Panchayati Raj Shikshak Karmachari Sangh Narayan Singh said that the mobile phones have become necessity now and such a decision is not possible to implement. 'If government to impose any rules it will be opposed,' said Singh.