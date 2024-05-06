'Dalits Fail If Upper Caste Sets Exam': Rahul Gandhi Stokes Fresh Controversy, Explains ‘Concept Of Merit’ In India; VIDEO

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi at a rally in MP's Khargone | File Image | X

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi was seen in a recent video trying to explain the concept of merit, reservation and affirmative action to several people through a story. Rahul Gandhi in the video used the analogy of a Latin American story to drive home his point. "Who excels in an exam depends on who is sitting at the top," Rahul says in the video.

However, in a controversial statement, Rahul also said, "If you are telling me that Dalits fail the exam set by upper castes, then let's do one thing, let us make the Dalits set the exam paper and tell the upper castes to take the exam."

Rahul in the video narrates a story from Latin America to highlight the concept of merit. "In America, just as we have the IITs here, the SAT exam is considered to be prestigious. There, the whites, the blacks and people of Spanish origin take the exam. However, the blacks and the Spanish origin people are not considered to be good at taking the exam. The whites excel at it. However one day, a professor suggested that let the blacks set the paper and whites write the exam. You know what happened? All the whites failed in the exam!"

Rahul Gandhi on JEE NEET Merit, Affirmative Action & reservations. pic.twitter.com/rMNRljB5SD — Navneet (@NavneetSiingh__) May 6, 2024

"Merit depends on who controls the system," says Rahul in the video.

"Dalits fail because exam papers are set by the upper caste. The system is structured this way. If a Dalit is placed at the top, all upper-class individuals will fail, and the Dalit will pass," Rahul Gandhi.

What’s your opinion on this?



pic.twitter.com/9yTynYqTU9 — Anil Tiwari (@Anil_Kumar_ti) May 6, 2024

The video is now being widely shared on social media platform X. While some netizens lauded the Congress leader's effort to explain merit through the concept of affirmative action, other users said that Rahul could have used a better example as the analogy seemed too convoluted.