'Proof of step-motherly treatment to Maharashtra': NCP's Nawab Malik shares document on Remdesivir supply for Gujarat

In another tweet, Malik said, ‘’This is a dangerous precedent and under these circumstances, Maharashtra Government will have no choice but to seize the stock of Remdesivir from these exporters and supply it to the needy.’’

Further, Malik said there are 16 export oriented units in India that have 20 lakh vials of Remdesivir, since exports are now banned by the Centre, these units are seeking permission to sell this medicine in the country but the Centre is denying the same.

‘’The government says it should be sold only through 7 companies that are producing it. These 7 companies are refusing to take responsibility. This is a decision-making crisis. While there is a requirement of this medicine and. availability too, a quick decision is the need of the hour. This problem must be solved and the vials must be supplied to government hospitals in all states immediately,'' said Malik.

Sharing a picture of the approval letter by the Food and Drug Minister, Malik said, "Here is another proof of stepmotherly treatment given by central government to #Maharashtra. This is the approval letter to one of the export companies to supply stock of #Remdesivir to the state of Gujarat Only. Can this double standards be explained ?"