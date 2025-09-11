Mumbai News: BMC Grants Shiv Sena (UBT) Permission For Dussehra Rally At Shivaji Park On October 2 Amid Speculation Of Thackeray Brothers’ Alliance

Raj Thackeray With Uddhav Thackeray | File Pic

Mumbai: The BMC has granted permission to the Shiv Sena (UBT) to hold its annual Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park on October 2. This year, only the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction applied for the venue. With BMC elections nearing and speculation of a possible alliance between the Thackeray brothers, all eyes are on the rally. Preparations are in full swing, and the event is expected to be a significant political moment ahead of the civic polls.

Past Rivalry Over Venues

Following the Shiv Sena split, both factions — led by Eknath Shinde and Uddhav Thackeray — have held separate Dussehra rallies. While there was intense competition for Shivaji Park in the past, last year the Shinde-led faction opted for Azad Maidan, avoiding a direct clash over the venue. This year, the Thackeray faction applied for Shivaji Park as early as January — notably, it was the only application received, confirmed the civic officials.

Formal Request by Thackeray Faction

The request, filed by senior leader and MLA Mahesh Sawant, was followed up five times to draw the BMC’s attention. Eventually, the civic body granted permission to the Uddhav-led Sena, confirming that this year’s Dussehra rally at Shivaji Park will be hosted by the Thackeray camp. Vinayak Vispute, assistant municipal commissioner of G North confirmed the development.

Also Watch:

Political Significance Ahead of Civic Polls

Ahead of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Shiv Sena (UBT) has launched intense preparations for the upcoming Dussehra rally. There are strong indications that the Thackeray brothers (MNS president Raj Thackeray and Shivsena chief Uddhav Thackeray) may join forces for the civic polls, which has boosted the enthusiasm among Shiv Sainiks and MNS workers. With the elections looming, all eyes are on what Uddhav Thackeray will say at the rally.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/