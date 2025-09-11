 Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Stranded Tourists In Nepal Of Safe Return Soon | VIDEO
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Stranded Tourists In Nepal Of Safe Return Soon | VIDEO

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Stranded Tourists In Nepal Of Safe Return Soon | VIDEO

ANIUpdated: Thursday, September 11, 2025, 10:59 AM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde Assures Stranded Tourists In Nepal Of Safe Return Soon | VIDEO | File Pic

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday spoke to the Maharashtra tourists stranded in Nepal and assured them of all possible assistance to ensure their safe return.

150 Maharashtra Tourists Stranded in Nepal

According to officials, nearly 150 tourists from Maharashtra have been left stranded in Nepal due to ongoing violent protests led by Gen Z.

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee also assured the tourists stuck in Nepal that the state government is monitoring the situation and arrangements will be made to bring them back soon.

"I take the issue regarding the tourists stuck in Nepal seriously. I want to tell them to wait for a while till the situation becomes normal. We are monitoring the situation closely and will bring all of you back soon," Banerjee said.

Apart from this, the Ahmedabad District Administration issued a helpline number for its citizens stuck in Nepal.

Ahmedabad Issues Nepal Helpline

In a statement, Ahmedabad District Administration advised the citizens to contact the helpline number 079-27560511 for assistance. "If any citizens of Ahmedabad district are currently on a trip to Nepal, the district administration has requested their relatives to immediately inform the helpline number," the press release from the Resident Additional Collector stated.

Notably, the death toll in the September 8 protest led by Gen-Z in Nepal has risen to 30, the Ministry of Health and Population announced on Wednesday evening.

Issuing a release, the Health Ministry stated that 1,033 injuries have been recorded nationwide, out of which 713 injured individuals have already been discharged, while 55 were referred to other facilities for further treatment.

Another 253 patients remain newly admitted. The Civil Service Hospital in Kathmandu is currently handling the largest caseload, treating 436 people. The National Trauma Centre is caring for 161 patients, and Everest Hospital is treating 109.

28 Hospitals Treat Nepal Protest Victims

In all, 28 hospitals across the country are providing care to those affected, the ministry added. The protest under the banner of Gen-Z Nepal saw a spree of shooting by security forces as they tried to break into the parliament. Police indiscriminately fired upon protesters with live rounds, followed by tear gas.

On Tuesday, KP Oli resigned from his PM's post as the protests turned violent in Nepal with demonstrators torching the Parliament Building, President's office and several other government buildings.

The protests began on September 8 after the Nepal government imposed a ban on social media apps. However, the ban was just a triggering point to a widespread movemen that demanded an end to alleged institutionalised corruption and favouritism in governance.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

