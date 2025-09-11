Mumbai On Edge After Caller Warns Of Bomb Explosion In Arabian Sea; Police, Coastal Security On High Alert | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mumbai: Panic gripped the city once again after an unknown caller threatened of a bomb explosion in the Arabian Sea near Mumbai. The call was received on the national emergency helpline number 112, triggering immediate alert across the city.

Mumbai Police swung into action following the threat, with coastal security agencies and local police put on high alert. A massive search operation has been launched to trace the caller.

Senior officials said the threat is being taken seriously given the upcoming festive season and past instances of hoax calls that have disrupted city security. The police are currently verifying the authenticity of the claim while efforts are on to identify and nab the caller. This is the second major threat call in recent weeks, raising concerns over the misuse of helplines to spread panic.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/