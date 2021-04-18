Congress slams BJP for putting pressure on cops, defends action by Mumbai police on distributor of Remdesivir

Congress party, which is sharing power with Shiv Sena and NCP in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, has refuted the charges made by the leader of opposition Devendra Fadnavis that the state government was playing politics in the COVID-19 pandemic.

It has also retorted Fadnavis' allegations that the Maharastra Police was harassing a Daman-based Remdesivir supplier for agreeing to supply a stock of the drug to the state on the request of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders.

The Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee spokesman Sachin Sawant in a blistering attack said, "Absolutely astonishing to see both LOPs @Dev_Fadnavis ji & @mipravindarekar ji putting pressure on @MumbaiPolice for a businessman. What is the fault of police? They had intelligence that a large stock of 60000 viles of Remdesivir is hiding with exporters of Brook Laboratories which is not reported. After export ban, company must inform CDSCO & state FDA details of stock left with them. Mumbai police had called director for Inquiry but he kept evading. After 2 days he came. But BJP leaders became so upset that they personally rushed for his support (sic)."

Sawant further said," In pandemic when there is shortage of Remdesivir what do you expect from police? Can't they call anyone for Inquiry? Does BJP leaders take such steps for common people? We congratulate DCP Manjunath Singe and team for promptly performing their duty & Condemn act of BJP leaders."