Mumbai: AAP demands action against BJP for allegedly indulging in 'hoarding of Remdesivir and illegal charity'

AAP has attacked BJP for allegedly hoarding Remdesivir at a time when people in Maharashtra are dying due to shortage.



AAP leader Preeti Sharma Menon said that former CM and BJP Leader Devendra Fadnavis has claimed that BJP Leader Prasad Lad went to Daman on behalf of BJP and met with Bruck Pharma. He used their Central Government to give the exporter permission to sell locally and then the BJP purchased the stock of Remdisivir from Bruck Pharma.

"Political parties are registered with the Election Commission and not Charity Commissioner. It is illegal for a political party to buy drugs, medicines or any other articles for the purpose of donation. The shroud of charity can easily be used to bribe citizens hence our Constitution and Representation of the People Act 1951 have explicitly stated that political parties cannot do charity. Fadnavis is openly stating that BJP bought Remdesivir for charity, hence immediate action must be taken against him, BJP and their office bearers for this illegal act," she said.

Menon further said seeing the cheap politics being played out by BJP against opposition states it is not beyond imagination that the purpose of buying this large quantity of stock was for hoarding and denying it to citizens. "This act is tantamount to murder and AAP demands that the Chief Minister investigate this action fairly and publicly " she added.

Menon said all TV channels have broadcasted videos of Devendra Fadnavis and other BJP Leaders browbeating police officers and thwarting an investigation. "Had any common citizen done that then would be charged with IPC Section 353 and thrown behind bars," she noted.

She demanded that action be taken against BJP for indulging in hoarding and breaking the law by indulging in illegal charity.