Ujjain: Congress MLA gifts 20 oxygen concentrator machines to government hospitals

Ujjain: MLA Mahesh Parmar arranged 20 machines from Indore on Saturday. Due to the surge of patients, the hospitals in the district are facing a crisis due to a shortage of oxygen.

He gifted 15 oxygen concentration machines to Government Madhav Nagar Hospital, Ujjain, and five machines to the Government Hospital in Tarana.

District Congress Committee presidents Mahesh Soni (urban) and Kamal Patel (rural), party leaders Anant Narayan Meena, Ajit Singh, Mukesh Bhati, Beenu Kushwaha, and Surendra Marmat were present.