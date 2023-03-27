Anil Jaisinghani case: Call intercepts throw light on mega racket involving cricketers, IPL franchisees & cops

File Photo

Mumbai: The arrest of alleged bookie and hawala operator Anil Jaisinghani has opened a pandora’s box of corruption, blackmail, match fixing and money laundering involving top cricket players, Indian Premier League (IPL) franchisee owners and policemen; all part of a racket with a turnover of at least ₹15,000 crore.

Call intercepts of Jaisinghani accessed by the Free Press Journal have thrown light on the clout enjoyed by him over cricket players and others with a stake in the mega racket. The intercepts have also revealed links of the cricket betting cartel with bookies in Pakistan and Dubai.

In one of the undated call intercepts, Jaisinghani is heard offering a safe haven for an absconding bookie Ramesh to conduct cricket betting in Mumbai and Thane. “I have my own three-star hotel in Thane and Shirdi with complete safety. I have an arrangement with the local police and can provide two armed police gunmen for safety,” Jaisinghani is heard boasting in a call to another bookie.

Code name Sunny

Jaisinghani can be heard using the code name Sunny; he also mentions the name of another bookie Kiran who runs a popular cricket betting book ‘Metro’ which is run with police protection.

Devendra Fadnavis as the Leader of Opposition had questioned the late NCP home minister RR Patil in 2010 about police protection provided to Jaisinghani, following which his armed police cover was removed. Jaisinghani managed to get back the police cover in 2014, and during the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raids in May 2015, four armed Mumbai Police constables were found providing protection at his Ulhasnagar residence.

Even Jaisinghani’s lawyers – Mrigendra Singh and Manan Sanghai – claimed he was under police protection for 25 years. “He was given secret awards for sharing information with the police and was in the good books of various authorities. Suddenly, he has become a villain,” observed Sanghai.

Police: "Voice in the intercepted calls to be that of Jaisinghani."

Senior Mumbai police crime branch officials confirmed and identified the voice in the intercepted calls to be that of Jaisinghani wanted in over 17 cases in five states.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had cautioned cricket players about bookies approaching them and their family members posing as cricket fans and showering expensive gifts to later blackmail them. The BCCI’s Anti-Corruption Unit had warned a few players when their photographs with leading bookies had surfaced during 2011-12 and advised them to cut contact with people of dubious credentials.