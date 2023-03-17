FPJ Exclusive: Former DCP of Mumbai Police Amar Jadhav speaks on how cricket bookie Anil Jaisinghani framed him through fake allegations |

Mumbai: International bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who is now at the centre of a controversy, had used the same tactics against the then deputy commissioner of police Amar Jadhav as he has done now allegedly used through his daughter Aniksha against Amruta Fadnavis, wife of deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

Jadhav, who took VRS in 2017 disgusted over the support Jaisinghani was receiving from police office officers themselves, told the FPJ on Friday that the bookie had levelled fake allegations against him and had also sent video clips to his family. Personal attacks were made on the family.

"In September 2009 I had raided the room in Hotel Avalon in Santa Cruz which was used by Jaisinghani for betting activities. Soon after that he started a vicious campaign against me in a bid to prevent me from continuing with the investigation. An inquiry was ordered against me. I fully cooperated with the probe, but Jaisinghani did not turn up even once. There was not a single witness. Yet the inquiry was kept pending for as long as five years," Jadhav, who is now heading a chain of educational institutions, observed. The probe was apparently kept pending by certain police officials with links to Jaisinghani with a view to demoralise Jadhav.

'Jaisinghani's wife was granted arms licence': Amar Jadhav

"What is more shocking is the fact that Jaisinghani's wife was granted arms licence and also police protection despite the fact that several criminal cases were pending against the bookie. When I asked why the licence was issued and police protection was given, I was told by a senior IPS officer that it was to protect the Jaisinghanis from me!," Jadhav said.

A senior IPS official wrote in his report that ``even though Jaisinghani had criminal cases pending against him it was felt necessary to provide him police protection free of cost." This showed the close nexus between the bookie and certain top cops, he added.

Another victim of the trap

A Thane businessman Hira Bulani was also a victim. A woman of Ulhasnagar filed a false case of rape against him. Bulani was picked up from his home in the middle of night by cops in mufti, put in a police van and taken away. At the police station, a woman came and identified him as the man who raped her. No medical test was conducted.

It is significant that Devendra Fadnavis himself has gone on record stating that certain police officers were behind the effort to trap him and his family. The role of these police officers is being discreetly probed and action would be taken against them if their links with Jaisinghani are revealed.