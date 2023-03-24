 Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie’s daughter Anshika Jaisinghani seeks bail, calls case politically motivated
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiAmruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie’s daughter Anshika Jaisinghani seeks bail, calls case politically motivated

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie’s daughter Anshika Jaisinghani seeks bail, calls case politically motivated

On Friday, the court rejected the police plea to further extend her custody for probe and remanded her in judicial custody instead

Abhishek SinghUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 09:52 PM IST
article-image
Aniksha Jainsinghani |

Terming the case against her “politically motivated”, Anshika Jaisinghani, the daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, has moved the sessions court for bail.

On Friday, the court rejected the police plea to further extend her custody for probe and remanded her in judicial custody instead. 

The 25-year-old filed the bail application through her lawyer Manan Sanghai immediately after the court remanded her in custody. She has said in her plea that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated.

Police had sought an extension of three days

On Friday, producing her for the third time before court in as many days after her arrest to seek her custody for investigation, the police sought an extension of three days. The police said they wanted to confront her with a woman who they brought to the city from Kolhapur, who had allegedly shot videos for Anshika.

The police also told the court that Anshika told her to introduce herself as her cousin. It had told the court that it needs to find if these were shot using an Android or an iPhone.

Its remand plea mentioned that of the two videos she had sent to Amruta Fadnavis, one in which she is seen filling a bag with money offered as a bribe, is shot with the mobile of accused Nirmal Jaisinghani, her uncle who was also arrested in the case. It said thus that this showed they had conspired in the act.

Read Also
More trouble for Anshika Jaisinghani; Mumbai Police adds charge of extortion in ongoing blackmailing...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie’s daughter Anshika Jaisinghani seeks bail, calls case...

Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie’s daughter Anshika Jaisinghani seeks bail, calls case...

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop assaults Home Guard for coming late to work in Satara; video goes viral

ON CAMERA: Traffic cop assaults Home Guard for coming late to work in Satara; video goes viral

Navi Mumbai: MNS demands demolition of illegal 'dargah' in Panvel, says a threat to national...

Navi Mumbai: MNS demands demolition of illegal 'dargah' in Panvel, says a threat to national...

Pune: Shivsrushti gets Rs 50 Crore funds from Maharashtra government

Pune: Shivsrushti gets Rs 50 Crore funds from Maharashtra government

Pune: With 510 active COVID-19 infections, district tops the tally in Maharashtra

Pune: With 510 active COVID-19 infections, district tops the tally in Maharashtra