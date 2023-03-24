Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie’s daughter Anshika Jaisinghani seeks bail, calls case politically motivated

Aniksha Jainsinghani |

Terming the case against her “politically motivated”, Anshika Jaisinghani, the daughter of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, has moved the sessions court for bail.

On Friday, the court rejected the police plea to further extend her custody for probe and remanded her in judicial custody instead.

The 25-year-old filed the bail application through her lawyer Manan Sanghai immediately after the court remanded her in custody. She has said in her plea that she is innocent and has been falsely implicated.

Police had sought an extension of three days

On Friday, producing her for the third time before court in as many days after her arrest to seek her custody for investigation, the police sought an extension of three days. The police said they wanted to confront her with a woman who they brought to the city from Kolhapur, who had allegedly shot videos for Anshika.

The police also told the court that Anshika told her to introduce herself as her cousin. It had told the court that it needs to find if these were shot using an Android or an iPhone.

Its remand plea mentioned that of the two videos she had sent to Amruta Fadnavis, one in which she is seen filling a bag with money offered as a bribe, is shot with the mobile of accused Nirmal Jaisinghani, her uncle who was also arrested in the case. It said thus that this showed they had conspired in the act.