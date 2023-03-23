Amruta Fadnavis blackmail case: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani approaches Bombay HC challenging arrest

Anil Jaisinghani | File

Bookie Anil Jaisinghani has approached the Bombay High Court challenging his arrest in a case where Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis alleged an extortion demand of ₹10 crore.

Tha matter will come up for hearing on March 27.

Video and audio clips, as well as WhatsApp messages sent to Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s wife Amruta, seeking to blackmail her, were sent from an iPhone 8 found on bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s person when he was arrested in Gujarat on Monday, Mumbai Police said.

The police made this submission to a Sessions Court even as they sought the custody of the bookie for 14 days, along with that of his cousin Nirmal Jaisinghani who was arrested with him.

The police said that the number of the iPhone 8's sim card was the same as one saved on his daughter Anshika’s phone as ‘papayaaa’ and contended that this shows that the iPhone 8 belongs to the bookie.

