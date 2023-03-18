FPJ EXCLUSIVE: Bookie Anil Jaisinghani was in Ulhasnagar day before daughter Aniksha's arrest | File Photo

The mobile location of bookie Anil Jaisinghani, who is facing several criminal cases, was found to be Ulhasnagar just the day before his daughter, Aniksha, was arrested by police on Thursday.

This has contradicted the claim of police that he has not been traceable for several years.

He gave interview o Marathi news channel

Jaisinghani even gave an interview on Saturday to a Marathi TV channel in which he claimed that his daughter, who has been arrested for allegedly trying to extort Rs8 crore from, Amruta, the wife of Deputy Dhief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, is innocent. Aniksha has also been accused of trying bribe and blackmail Amruta Fadnavis.

Jaisinghani, who was given police protection some years ago, has allegedly been helped by his friends in the police force.

Close nexus between certain police officers and Jaisinghani?

Asked why protection was extended to a man facing serious criminal charges, a top police official of Thane said it was because the bookie faced a threat from a deputy police commissioner, Amar Jadhav, who told The Free Press Journal in an interview on Friday that there was a close nexus between certain police officers and Jaisinghani. A similar suspicion has been expressed by Fadnavis in the legislature.

Police personnel who started tracking Jaisinghani's mobile, found that he was in Ulhasnagar the day before the arrest of his daughter. However, the bookie later removed the SIM card of his mobile and started contacting people through internet calls.

Aniksha not cooperating with the investigation

Videos sent to Amruta Fadnavis, allegedly to extort money, were routed from Jaisinghani's mobile, police sources said. The bookie has a vast network of people all over India, they said.

The police have, meanwhile, said that Aniksha is not cooperating with the investigation. The police had seized electronic gadgets such as tablets and mobiles but they are all protected by passwords and Aniksha is allegedly not disclosing the passwords.

