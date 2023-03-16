 Who is Anil Jaisinghani? Big time bookie who's designer daughter tried to bribe Amruta Fadnavis
Anil Jaisinghani is reported to be linked to betting syndicates in Dubai, Karachi and Delhi.

FPJ News ServiceUpdated: Thursday, March 16, 2023, 11:15 PM IST
Anil Jaisinghani is a big time bookie who used to take bets running into several crores during IPL matches. An Ulhasnagar resident, he is known to trap police officers by offering huge bribes, video record the handing over of cash, and then blackmail the cops. One of his victims was of the rank of a deputy police commissioner who then quit his job in utter disgust.

Jaisinghani is reported to be linked to betting syndicates in Dubai, Karachi and Delhi. In his ambition to become the topmost bookie, he used to leak information about rival bookies to the police and get them raided. Significantly, deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis stated the same thing about Jaisinghani's daughter.

How the Jaisinghani's got access to Fadnavis household

The question being asked in police circles is how the staff at Fadnavis' residence permitted the daughter of a notorious bookie to enter the house. "Anil Jaisinghani is not a small time bookie. Every cop known about him and yet security personnel at the deputy CM's house let his daughter in,'' said a cop on condition of anonymity.

Amruta Fadnavis in Twitter war with Priyanka Chaturvedi

Meanwhile, a Twitter war raged between Amruta Fadnavis and Priyanka Chaturvedi M.P. of the Uddhav Thackeray faction of the Shiv Sena, on Thursday, 16th March 2023, a heated debate took place on Twitter between Maharashtra’s deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis. The fight was so fierce with both the women questioning each other's "aukat" or standing.

Ms Chaturvedi tweeted, “A criminal’s daughter gains access to de facto CM’s house and is friends with his wife for over 5 years (as per DCM statement in assembly). Gives his wife jewellery, and clothes to wear (for promotion). Roams around with her in her car. The designer friend also tells her how they can make money by reporting bookies, raiding them & settling the same to earn money. Despite that their friendship continues. Now there are allegations of videos & blackmail. What is happening in Maharashtra, Mr. Narendra Modi?”

