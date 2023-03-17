 Bribe a buzz word in Maharashtra: Uddhav faction takes a swipe in 'Saamna' editorial over Amruta Fadnavis case
Bribe a buzz word in Maharashtra: Uddhav faction takes a swipe in 'Saamna' editorial over Amruta Fadnavis case

The editorial refers to the case that came to fore on Thursday of a 'designer' named Aniksha allegedly offering Amruta Fadnavis a bribe of Rs 1 crore to get her father, a notorious cricket bookie, Anil Jaisinghani, off the hook in a criminal case.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, March 17, 2023, 12:51 PM IST
article-image
Devendra and Amruta Fadnavis | Twitter

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' wife, Amruta, appeared in the latest editorial of Shiv Sena's [UBT] mouthpiece, 'Saamna'. The Uddhav Thackeray claimed that money and bribery have become the buzz word in the state.

The editorial refers to the case that came to fore on Thursday of a 'designer' named Aniksha allegedly offering Amruta Fadnavis a bribe of Rs 1 crore to get her father, a notorious cricket bookie, Anil Jaisinghani, off the hook in a criminal case. Amruta claimed that she [Aniksha] had also threatened and conspired against her.

Takes a swipe at Amruta Fadnavis, the Rs 1 crore bribe case

Taking a dig at the same, Sena in their editorial wrote that the image of Maharashtra has become that of giving and accepting bribe. "The question that arises now is: will this state remain the kingdom of saints in future," Sena questions in Saamna and that present Maharashtra government is silent on Adani row.

Claiming that anything could happen in Maharashtra, the editorial stated that the rule of law has "clearly collapsed". They said that if the situation persists any longer, image of the state will be "shattered".

The editorial raised questions on how a person who tried to bribe Amruta with Rs 1 crore could access their home. They also said the matter is serious and that the matter should be thoroughly investigated.

'Saamna' on Farmers' Protest

Apart from the bribery case, the editorial also speaks about the farmers' protest. Uddhav faction of Sena in the editorial said that the farmers have been protesting against incumbent government by throwing onions on roads and like the root vegetable, the government is also making farmers cry.

The editorial stated that corruption charges have been coming to fore every day for last six months and Deputy CM has been questioning what work did previous government do.

The 'Kisan Long March' began earlier this week

The long march of farmers began on Sunday from Nashik and the farmers marched towards Mumbai presenting a slew of demands including relief for onion growers amid the slump in wholesale prices.

The stir is likely to end on Friday, a day after CM Eknath Shinde called his meeting with delegation of protestors positive and accepted all demands of the farmers.

