Maharashtra govt to hold another round of talks with farmers, tribals marching towards Mumbai

Farmers marching towards Mumbai | PTI

The Maharashtra government on Thursday will hold another round of talks with a delegation representing thousands of farmers and tribals, who are walking towards Mumbai, in its bid to address their demands, said former MLA Jiva Gavit spearheading the long march.

The talks will take place with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, relevant ministers, and top state officials, he said.

As hundreds of farmers and tribals marched towards Mumbai from Nashik district in North Maharashtra, ministers Dada Bhuse and Atul Save met a delegation of farmers late Wednesday night in Thane district.

Ministers optimistic about some demands

Former legislator Gavit stated that the ministers have invited the delegation of farmers and tribals to meet with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday.

"They have responded to 40 per cent of the demands," Gavit said.

"Respecting the invitation extended to us, we are going to attend the meeting," Gavit said, adding that the march will continue if the answers from the government remain unsatisfactory.

Gavit stated during the meeting on Wednesday night that the ministers were optimistic about some of their demands. The decisions, however, will be made in the state secretariat.

Protesters carrying red flags began their foot march from Dindori town in Nashik district, about 200 kilometres from Mumbai, on Sunday in support of their various demands, which include immediate financial relief of 600 per quintal to onion growers, 12 hours of uninterrupted electricity supply, and a waiver of agriculture loans.