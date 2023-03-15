Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde seeks funds from JICA for Mumbai-Goa coastal highway, Mumbai Metro line 11: Report

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde | File pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde solicited funds for two more infrastructure projects in Mumbai from Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA).

According to an Indian Express report, Shinde sought funds for the underground Metro line 11 (Wadala-CSMT) and Mumbai-Goa coastal highway greenfield project. He spoke to President of JICA, Dr Akihiko Tanaka on Tuesday; Tanaka is currently on his first visit to India.

Tanaka reportedly visited projects that JICA is funding in the city like the Mumbai Trans Harbour Sealink (MTHL). The organisation has also funded underground Metro line 3.

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) undertkingline 3 was reportedly given the responsibility of Metro line 11 from Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

The Mumbai-Goa coastal road project is a proposed coastal highway along the seacoast moulded on lines of California's coastal road.

Dr Akihiko Tanaka expressed satisfaction on progress infra projects

MMRDA chief SVR Srinivas had accompanied Tanaka to the MTHL site, stated IE report. The report further mentioned that Tanaka was satisfied with the construction work undertaken by MMRDA.