Mira-Bhayandar: Half Baked Roads By MBMC Spells Concrete Disaster In Twin-City

Mira-Bhayandar: In yet another instance of the glaring insensitivity shown towards public safety by the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) glaring insensitivity towards public safety, several main and arterial roads in the twin-city are lying in an extremely pathetic condition with deep trenches and half-baked concretization with no signs of completion for the past several months. Consequently, motorists and local residents, especially school-going children and senior citizens are facing immense hardships while navigating such unfinished roads. To add to woes the contractors have neither put up warning signs nor erected barricades which has led to mishaps and accidents at most of these cement and concrete (CC) road construction sites which are either abandoned or are moving at a snail’s place.

Former corporator-Om Prakash Agarwal's statement

“There is absolutely no planning or coordination between the concerned agencies. The Modi Patel Road in Bhayandar (west) is a classic example. Specifications inked in the contract are not being monitored giving an ample scope for the contractors to compromise on quality. Moreover, some of the newly built asphalt roads which are in a good condition are being dug up to pave for CC roads.” said former corporator-Om Prakash Agarwal who has been constantly trying to draw the attention of the civic authorities towards the anomalies. As per highly placed sources in the MBMC, the CC road work has hit a financial hurdle. However, it has been alleged that advances have been doled out to some influential contractors.

“Despite orders from the chief minister, the civic administration has shown least interest in fast tracking the work. The half-done work not only poses a risk to the life and limbs of the citizens due to the deep trenches, but has also become a cause of air pollution causing health issues. If the pending works are not completed within a month, the problems will further escalate during the rainy season.” said Shiv Sena MLA- Pratap Sarnaik.