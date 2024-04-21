VIDEO Massive Traffic Disruption On Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road After Tanker Catches Fire In Manpada, Thane

A fire broke out in a tanker in Manpada, Thane, on Sunday morning, disrupting traffic on on Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road. The incident happened at about 7:15 am in front of Durga Katta, Chitalsar Manpada Naka.

The black tanker was driven by a 28-year-old Sajid Ali and owned by Keshav Pandey, according to authorities. It was carrying 25,000 litres of cooking oil from JNPT, Navi Mumbai to Manor.

VIDEO | A tanker carrying inflammable

liquid caught fire near Manpada Flyover bridge in Thane around 7am.



The tanker was consumed by the flames and it sustained a severe damage. Chitalsar Manpada police, traffic police, along with firefighters rushed to the scene. The firefighters extinguished the blaze. Fortunately, there were no injuries reported and Ali was the sole occupant in the tanker.

Traffic disruption on Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road

The fire brought massive disruptions on Mumbai-Ghodbunder Road, consequently traffic on Manpada Bridge was shut off for about an hour. Motorists have been re-routed to a service lane, with the traffic moving at a snail's pace.

A traffic cop started dealing with the Hydra to get rid of the tanker from the road.

By 7:50 am, the firefighters and disaster management staff were able to douse the fire. Authorities said the situation is expected to get back to normal very soon.