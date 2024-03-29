Mumbai Accident: Oil Tanker Driver Killed In Head-On Collision With Truck In Jogeshwari

Representational Image |

Mumbai: A 40-year-old oil tanker driver died on Thursday after a head-on collision with a truck in Jogeshwari on the Western Express Highway. The Vanrai police arrested the truck driver, Rafiulla Khan.

At 12.45am, an oil tanker (DD01 KL 9230) was travelling northward, while a truck (MH 43 BG 1769) was heading southward. As they approached Jogeshwari near NPCI Metro station, the oil tanker driver, Vinod Kumar Yadav, 40, lost control, veering over the divider. Simultaneously, the truck approached from the Borivali side, resulting in a head-on collision.

Oil Tanker Driver Sustained Fatal Injuries In Crash

Yadav suffered severe facial and head injuries, with a rod piercing his leg, causing profuse bleeding. Bystanders rushed him to the Trauma Hospital in Jogeshwari East, where he was pronounced dead.

The police arrived and arrested Khan. A police officer from the Vanrai police station said that the deceased’s brother filed a case against Khan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) before Khan's arrest. The deceased resided in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, while the accused hails from Amethi, Uttar Pradesh.