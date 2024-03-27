 Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Head Injuries From Holi Festival Accident At KEM Hospital
Mumbai: 27-Year-Old Man Succumbs To Head Injuries From Holi Festival Accident At KEM Hospital

The patient had drunk and met with an vehicular accident due to which he was immediately taken to the ICON hospital in Dombivali.

Swapnil MishraUpdated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 12:21 AM IST
article-image
KEM Hospital | Prashant Narvekar

A 27-year-old patient who had sustained severe head injuries during Holi festival took his last breathe on March 25 at the civic-run King Edward Memorial hospital.

According to hospital sources, the patient had drunk and met with an vehicular accident due to which he was immediately taken to the ICON hospital in Dombivali. 

“He had sustained severe head injuries following which doctors kept him intubated and later was shifted to KEM hospital for further treatment. However he was kept on ventilator but his health condition deteriorated and had last breathe on same day of admission (March 25),” said senior doctor from KEM.  Meanwhile other two patients are stable and kept under constant observation. 

However, nearly 150 patients were rushed to various civic hospitals for injuries sustained during Holi festivities of which atleast nine required hospitalisation.

As per the disaster management of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which cited information received from Shivaji Park police station on March 25, two of the five persons were rescued safely while two others were rushed to Hinduja Hospital. Later, of the two admiited to hospital, Harsh Kinjale, (19), was declared dead by the chief medical officer of the hospital. 

