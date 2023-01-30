Mumbai: Metro 11 on Wadala-CSMT route, 70% of service will be underground; check details here | File Photo

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will execute Metro Line 11 between Wadala and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT). The order in this regard was issued by the Urban Development Department last week. The project is being handed over to MMRC for their experience in underground metro rail.

Know all about the project

Metro 11 will be the southern extension of Metro 4 (32.32km) and 4A (2.88km). Metro 4 is under construction between Wadala and Kasarvadavali (on Ghodbunder Road, Thane), and Metro 4A is the northern extension from Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh. Later, Metro 4A will be extended from Gaimukh to Mira Road, a 9km extension. Once all these four lines are operational, it will become a metro network of 57km.

There are 14 metro rail projects that are either operational, under construction or in the pipeline. Of these, 12 are being undertaken by the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA). Metro Line 11, too, is being planned by the MMRDA, but hereon MMRC will be responsible for the same.

The proposed Metro 11 is 12.774km long; 4km from Wadala to Sewree will be elevated and the remaining 8.774km (70%) between Sewree and CSMT will be underground and pass through the Mumbai Port Authority’s jurisdiction.

MMRC has been executing the 33.5km underground Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ line and has experience with such complex works.

So far, several meetings have taken place between MMRDA and other government agencies, including the Mumbai Port Authority to take the project forward. As per the last revised project estimate, the line has an estimated cost of Rs8,739 crore, which is likely to inflate given the time taken in commencing construction work as well as the hike in raw material cost.

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)