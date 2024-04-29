Navi Mumbai: Apollo Hospital Successfully Conducts Open Myomectomy Surgery On 32-Year-Old Woman By Removing Over 250 Uterine Fibroids

Representative Image |

A 32-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai finally found relief from a decade of distressing symptoms caused by over 250 uterine fibroids after she underwent a successful open myomectomy, a surgical procedure to remove the non-cancerous tissue growths. She had endured heavy menstrual bleeding, pain, and iron deficiency anaemia which had affected her normal life for over ten years.

"This was a unique case due to the sheer number of fibroids," Dr. Tripti Dubey, Senior Consultant - Obstetrics & Gynaecology, Apollo Hospitals Navi Mumbai (AHNM), who conducted the surgery, said. "While laparoscopic myomectomy is often preferred for smaller or fewer fibroids, the extensive fibroid burden in this case called for an open procedure."

Uterine fibroids are benign tumours that develop in the uterus. While many women with fibroids experience no symptoms, others can suffer from heavy menstrual bleeding, pelvic pain, frequent urination, and even infertility. In this particular case, the patient's symptoms were severe and significantly impacted her quality of life, causing sleep disturbances. She needed to visit the bathroom frequently as she was passing large clots. Overall, apart from the physical pain, her situation was causing emotional distress to both her and her family.

"For the past 8-10 years, my life revolved around my periods," said the patient. "The pain and bleeding were unbearable, and I was constantly exhausted. My mother and I would be up all night because of the pain and frequent bathroom visits. It affected my entire family."

Despite her initial fear of surgery, the support and counselling that the patient received from the medical team, convinced her to undergo the procedure. "We understand that undergoing surgery can be a daunting experience," Dr Dubey said, adding, "We provided the patient with all the information she needed along with emotional support to help her make an informed decision and feel confident about the procedure."

The open myomectomy, performed by Dr. Dubey and her team, involved removing the numerous fibroids while preserving the patient's uterus. The surgery was successful, and the patient recovered well. The patient is now able to live a full and active life, free from the debilitating symptoms that once controlled her daily routine.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of this surgery," said Mr. Santosh Marathe, Regional CEO - Western Region, Apollo Hospitals Group. "We are proud of our team for their expertise and dedication to improving the lives of our patients. As indicated by the outcome of the case, AHNM’s women health services has created an awareness session series, wherein, the symptoms and treatment for uterine fibroids are explained in greater details. Dedicated full-time consultants with specialties, support services in obstetrics and gynaecology, ensuring personalized care for our female patients."

"I feel like I have a new lease on life. My sleep has improved, and I am able to spend time with my family without the pain or feeling of exhaustion," added the patient.