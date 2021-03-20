Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 cr monthly, Param Bir Singh writes to Uddhav Thackeray -- the story so far

Highlights: EXPLOSIVE REVEALTIONS

· HM Anil Deshmukh allegedly asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore per month

· Deshmukh told Waze to collect the money from 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai

· HM said that if a sum of Rs 2-3 lakh each was collected then Rs 40-50 crore monthly collection was achievable.

· HM repeatedly called Mumbai police officers at his residence bypassing Param Bir Singh and other superior officers

· Singh had pointed the misdeeds and malpractices of Deshmukh to the CM at one of the briefing sessions in the wake of Antilia incident

· *Singh had also briefed Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, other senior ministers, and NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

· HM instructed police officers to carry out official assignments and meet targets to collect money

In a shocking revelation, former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in a letter dated March 20 and unsigned, to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has alleged that Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had asked suspended Mumbai Police officer Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore for him every month. Singh’s disclosure has put the Shiv Sena-led Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government in a precarious spot. Its survival is uncertain. However, a section of the MVA admits that BJP-led government at the Centre may impose the President Rule.

There is a possibility of realignment of forces as BJP will swing into action to encash the situation by luring disgruntled elements from three ruling parties to form the government in Maharashtra.

The NCP is expected to ask Deshmukh to resign to silence the Opposition. On top of it, Singh’s allegations in the explosive letter against Deshmukh has caused a major embarrassment for NCP Chief Sharad Pawar. He had picked him for the post of Home Minister, while not considering stalwarts like Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil and Dilip Walse-Patil.