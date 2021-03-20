Sachin Vaze case: Read full text of shunted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh's letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray

In a shocking development, the case of Antlia bomb scare has taken a huge twist as Mumbai Police's ex-commissioner Pararmbir Singh has made shocking revelations about Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh in the case. Parambir Singh sent a detailed letter to CM Uddhav Thackeray soon after his suspension from the post in the Anitlia bomb scare case. Here's a look at the entire 8 pages letter.

1. With all humility at my command and as a true citizen of the Nation who has stood by his oath as a Police Officer for 32 years, I urge you to take note of the below mentioned facts and stand by the Constitutional values that guide the actions of the high seat you occupy.

2. In deference to transfer order dated 17th March 2021 of the Home Department, Govt. of Maharashtra, I have taken charge of the office of the Commandant General of Home Guards, Maharashtra State on the very next date i.e. 18th March 2021. Prior thereto, I have handed over charge of the affairs of the office of the Commissioner of Police, Mumbai.

3. My transfer was effected under section 22N(2) of the Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 with the reason that my transfer was necessitated by administrative exigencies. I believe that the reason for the transfer noted by the Govt. in my file is to ensure a free and fair investigation in the Antilia incident.

4. On 25th February 2021, a case bearing no. 35/ 2021 was registered with the Gamdevi Police Station as a result of a car with explosives being found

at Altamount Road near Antilia, the residence of Shri Mukesh Ambani. The said case is thereafter being investigated by the ATS and the NIA. All necessary assistance had been rendered by my office and my officers for the conduct of a free and fair investigation by the ATS and the NIA into the Antilia incident.

5. Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra has stated in an interview conducted under the aegis of ‘Lokmat’ and extensively reported on 18th March 2021 that: (a) there were serious lapses committed at my office, by the Mumbai Police and me in the investigation of the Antilia incident; (b) my serious lapses are not pardonable; and, (c) my transfer is not on administrative grounds.

6. At one of the briefing sessions in the wake of the Antilia incident held in mid-March 2021 when I was called late evening at Varsha to brief you, I had pointed out several misdeeds and malpractices being indulged into by the Hon’ble Home Minister. I have similarly briefed the Hon’ble Deputy Chief Minister, Maharsahtra, the President of the Nationalist Congress Party, Shri Sharad Pawar and other senior Ministers also about the misdeeds and malpractices. On my briefings, I noticed that some of the Ministers were already aware about some aspects mentioned by me to them.

7. In the aforesaid context, Shri Sachin Vaze who was heading the Crime Intelligence Unit of the Crime Branch of the Mumbai Police was called by Shri Anil Deshmukh, Hon’ble Home Minister, Maharashtra to his official residence Dyaneshwar several times in last few months and repeatedly instructed to assist in collection of funds for the Hon’ble Home Minister.