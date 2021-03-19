Antilia bomb scare: Thane court orders protection to Sachin Vaze’s family

While rejecting his plea in the Hiran murder case on 12 March, the court had said that it found that on 27 and 28 February the deceased was along with Vaze at Mumbai. Later Hiran’s body was found and the offence was registered against unknown persons. It considered the statement of Hiran’s wife to the police in which she said that Vaze and Hiran were regularly in contact. The court noted that she had directly made allegations against him in her complaint. It had further said then that investigation is at a primary stage by the ATS and the offence of murder being serious and accused being unknown, thorough investigation is necessary by ATS.

Vaze had claimed in his plea for anticipatory bail that he had himself joined the investigation and had been interrogated for eight hours by senior officers including the DCP. Further, he said that he was at Dongri area in south Mumbai at the relevant time, there was no reason for suspicion on him. Vaze’s lawyer had also said that he had been framed in 2004 in another case, referring to the Khwaja Yunus custodial death case and said that he had suffered arrest, harassment and mental agony then.