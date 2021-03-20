Mumbai

'Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 cr from bars in a month': Shunted Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

By Sanjay Jog

Former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh
Photo by ANI

On Saturday shunted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made shocking revealations in a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In his letter, Singh said that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore in a month from bars in the city.

"The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minsiter told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources," he wrote.

