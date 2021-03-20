'Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 cr from bars in a month': Shunted Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray

On Saturday shunted Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh made shocking revealations in a letter to Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

In his letter, Singh said that state Home Minister Anil Deshmukh asked Sachin Vaze to collect Rs 100 crore in a month from bars in the city.

"The Hon’ble Home Minister expressed to Shri Vaze that he had a target to accumulate Rs. 100 crores a month. For achieving the aforesaid target, the Hon’ble Home Minsiter told Shri Vaze that there are about 1,750 bars, restaurants and other establishments in Mumbai and if a sum of Rs. 2-3 lakhs each was collected from each of them, a monthly collection of Rs. 40-50 crores was achievable. The Hon’ble Home Minister added that the rest of the collection could be made from other sources," he wrote.